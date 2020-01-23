Man hospitalized after stabbing at Fresno Hotel

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) A man was stabbed at a hotel in central Fresno.

Police say they responded to the Hotel Fresno at Blackstone and Garland Avenues around 5 a.m. We are told the victim was stabbed in a room and made is way to the hotel lobby.

The victim was transported to the hospital, and his condition is unknown.

No other details were immediately available.

If you have any information you are urged to contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.