Man found shot outside a Fresno home is in critical condition, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man is in critical condition in the hospital following a shooting in central Fresno Friday night, according to police.

At around 8:30 p.m., the police department received multiple calls about a shooting at Fruit and Weber avenues. Officers arrived to find a man in his 50s on the front porch of a house with a gunshot to his upper torso.

Police say that the victim and his roommate were sitting on the front porch eating dinner when shots were fired. Witnesses in the area heard four to five shots.

Investigators do not have a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact Fresno Police.