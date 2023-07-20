VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is in the hospital after a shooting was reported to the Visalia Police Department Thursday afternoon, officers say.

According to the Visalia Police Department, around 4:30 p.m., officers were called to the area of Rinaldi Street between Houston and Elowin Avenues for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers say they found a man who had been shot.

Investigators say the victim was transported to a local hospital to treat his injuries, and there is no information as of now regarding the status of the victim or the suspect.

This is an ongoing investigation and the Violent Crimes detectives are currently on scene.