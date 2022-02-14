Man hospitalized after shooting in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was hospitalized after a shooting broke on Monday evening, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Just before 5:00 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Jensen and Walnut avenues after the department’s ShotSpotter system detected shots had been fired from a gun nearby.

When officers arrived, they found a man believed to be in his early 20s suffering from at least one gunshot wound to his upper torso.

He was rushed to a local hospital, where officials say he is being treated for a non-life-threatening injury.

Officers taped off the intersection of Jensen and Walnut avenues following the shooting.

Officers are unsure what happened leading up to the incident, but say there appeared to be a disturbance between the occupants of two vehicles near the intersection before shots were fired. Police say the victim was inside one of the cars, and the suspect’s vehicle quickly left the area following the shooting.

No details about the suspect have been released by authorities at this time.

Officers have blocked off the intersection with caution tape as they continue to investigate the shooting.

Jensen Avenue is expected to remain shut down between Walnut Avenue and Knight Avenue for the next several hours.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.