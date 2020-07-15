KSEE24 RESCAN /
Man hospitalized after shooting in Earlimart, deputies say

Crime

Man hospitalized after shooting in Earlimart, deputies say

Image courtesy of Tulare County Sheriff’s Office

EARLIMART, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A 21-year-old man is in the hospital following a drive-by shooting in Earlimart Tuesday, according to Tulare County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say someone in a Ford Mustang fired 12 rounds into a car in the area of Church and Sierra at around 8:30 p.m.

The Sheriff’s Office says the victim was shot several times and was taken to Community Regional Medical Center in Fresno.

Deputies have not released any suspect information.

