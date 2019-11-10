Man hospitalized after Merced County drive-by shooting

MERCED COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a drive-by shooting that injured a man Saturday night.

It happened just before 7 p.m. in the 1000 block of South El Capitan School Road.

Deputies found a victim who had been shot, but he’s going to be OK, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspect/s in the shooting haven’t been found.

