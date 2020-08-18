FLEX ALERT /
Statewide Flex Alert issued from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. through Wednesday as heatwave expected to increase electricity demand

Man hospitalized after being shot in the stomach in Central Fresno

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot in the stomach Monday night in Central Fresno, according to police.

The shooting happened at Tyler Avenue and 5th Street at 10:25 p.m. Authorities say that the victim was in the roadway when a black Sedan drove past and shot him.

The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and is in stable condition.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com