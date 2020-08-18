Man hospitalized after being shot in the stomach in Central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE) — A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot in the stomach Monday night in Central Fresno, according to police.

The shooting happened at Tyler Avenue and 5th Street at 10:25 p.m. Authorities say that the victim was in the roadway when a black Sedan drove past and shot him.

The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and is in stable condition.

