Man hospitalized after being shot in the shoulder, Fresno PD says

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was hospitalized after being struck by gunfire Friday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Just before 8:30 p.m., the police department received a call of a gunshot victim at the Vagabond Inn located at East and Garrett avenues.

The victim was shot in his shoulder, which traveled through his body, and was taken to the hospital.

Authorities say he is in stable condition. No other details were available.

