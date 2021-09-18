Man hospitalized after being shot in the head in southwest Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is hospitalized in critical condition after he was shot in southwest Fresno on Saturday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Just before 5:30 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Oleander Avenue and Plumas Street after receiving a SpotShotter alert.

When officers arrived, they found a 22-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his head in the roadway.

Officers began performing CPR on the man before he was rushed by ambulance to a nearby hospital, where he is reportedly in critical condition.

A description of the suspect has not been provided by authorities at this time.

Police say it is unknown if the shooting was gang-related.

Detectives are currently in the area searching for evidence connected to the shooting.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.