Man hospitalized after being shot in Fresno, police say

FRESNO, California. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was hospitalized after he was shot in Fresno on Wednesday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 7:30 p.m., officers were called out to Shaw and Fisher avenues after several people reported hearing gunshots in the area.

When officers arrived, they found a large number of shell casings in the roadway that appeared to have been fired from two guns, including a high-powered rifle.

Witnesses reported seeing two large groups of men that were possibly involved in the shooting.

While investigating, officers learned that a 27-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body had just been dropped off at Community Regional Medical Center.

Police say the man has not been fully cooperating with officers, but it is believed that he was struck by gunfire during the shooting at Shaw and Fisher avenues.

The man was rushed into surgery after arriving at the hospital. His condition is unknown at this time.

Anyone with information about this shooting is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.