Man hospitalized after being shot during party at Fresno home, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was hospitalized after he was shot during a party at a home on Tuesday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Around 7:00 p.m., officers were called out to the area of Clara and Samson avenues after someone called 911 to report a man had been shot.

When officers arrived, they found a 51-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his lower body in the front yard of the home.

The man was rushed to a local hospital, where officials say he is currently in critical condition.

Officers are investigating following a shooting at a home on Tuesday night. (Photo: Orlando Garcia/NEXSTAR)

While investigating, officers say they learned there had been a party going on in the front yard of the home prior to the shooting.

At some point, officials say some sort of argument broke out during the party, and shots were fired.

The motive for the shooting is unknown, but officers say they believe the shooter and the victim possibly know each other.

No details about the suspect have been provided by authorities at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.