Man hospitalized after argument ends in shooting at southeast Fresno apartment complex

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — An argument at a southeast Fresno apartment complex ended in a shooting that left a man hospitalized Wednesday afternoon, according to Fresno Police.

Officers received a report of a gunshot victim around 1:40 p.m. in the area of Grove Avenue and Summerfield Lane, just east of Peach Avenue, said Lt. Rob Beckwith. A Hispanic man in his late 30s was found at the scene suffering a gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to Community Regional Medical Center, where he was listed in critical condition.

Beckwith said it appeared there was an argument before the shooting between the victim and suspects that had come to the complex. The argument moved outside from an apartment before the shooting took place.

Police reported that the victim knew the suspects. A silver four-door sedan was identified as a getaway vehicle filled with an unknown amount of occupants.

The shooting remains under investigation. Officers are looking for surveillance video and speaking to potential witnesses.