MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man who deputies say was holding a child hostage in Dos Palos was shot and killed by deputies responding to the scene on Friday, according to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they responded to the area of the 8800 block of Globe Avenue in Dos Palos at around 11:45 a.m. and found a suspect who had attempted to set fire to an apartment complex. They discovered that the suspect was armed with a knife and was holding a child hostage inside the home.

According to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect was ultimately shot and killed.

Officials from both the Merced County District Attorney’s Office and Merced County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene to begin the investigation into the incident.

Officials are asking the public to avoid the area at this time while the investigation is ongoing.