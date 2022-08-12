PARLIER, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A 35-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of sexual assault of a teenager following an incident at the victim’s home this week, according to the Parlier Police Department.

Officers say 35-year-old Saul Perez unlawfully walked into an apartment on Wednesday at around 2:00 p.m. through the unlocked front door, hid in the underage victim’s room, and then approached the victim and kissed her on the face. The victim then called her brother for help.

According to the police department, the older brother helped the victim and their younger brother escape the home before Perez fled the home himself. He was later found and arrested.

Investigators add that Perez was known from previous interactions with law enforcement related to sexual misconduct and homelessness. He was later transported to the Fresno County Jail and booked on suspicion of lewd acts with a child under 14 as well as other allegations.