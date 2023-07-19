PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men were arrested in Porterville on Tuesday after one tried to harbor the wanted fugitive from officers, according to the Porterville Police Department.

Police say they responded to a home in the 900 block of West Morton Avenue in an attempt to contact 47-year-old Anthony Mayberry who was wanted for an outstanding felony warrant.

Upon arrival, officers say they were met with 49-year-old Rafael Munoz who provided misleading information as to where Mayberry was. Munoz reportedly tried to hide Mayberry in the residence, but he was eventually found and taken into custody.

Authorities say Mayberry was found to be in possession of about one pound of suspected meth and a small amount of cocaine. Evidence revealed he was in possession of these narcotics with the intent to distribute.

As a result, police arrested Mayberry and say he was booked under suspicion of possessing methamphetamine with the intent to distribute, possession of cocaine, and his outstanding felony warrant.

Officers say they also arrested and booked Munoz under suspicion of harboring a fugitive and for an outstanding felony arrest warrant.