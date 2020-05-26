Man grazed in the head after answering the door in southeast Fresno

Crime

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) – A man is recovering after he was shot after answering the door in southeast Fresno early Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m in the area of Hazelwood and Orleans avenues.

Police say two men knocked on the victim’s door and asked for someone he didn’t know. The homeowner said he heard gunshots and felt something strike his forehead.

Police say the victim had a possible gunshot that grazed above the victim’s forehead above his eyebrow.

The victim is expected to be ok. Police say they found shell casings and bullet holes in a security door.

