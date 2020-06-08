Live Now
Man gravely injured in Wasco shooting

Crime

by: Joseph Luiz

Posted: / Updated:

WASCO, Calif. (KGET) — A man was seriously injured in a shooting in Wasco this morning in what is expected to become a homicide.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office said at around 7:45 a.m., deputies were sent to the intersection of Rose Street and Griffith Avenue after getting a report of a shooting in the area.

When they arrived, deputies located a man with gunshot wounds in the roadway.

The man was taken to a local hospital, where he is listed in critical condition. KCSO said the victim is not expected to survive and that homicide detectives have been brought onto the case. There is no suspect information at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is urged to call KCSO at 661-861-3110.

