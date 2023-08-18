KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested on suspicion of speeding and reckless driving after he was recorded going over 100 mph – but he said he needed to because he had to use the restroom, according to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office.

According to deputies, on Wednesday at around 12:38 p.m., a deputy was on patrol west on Highway 198 near 10th Avenue when spotted a motorcycle approaching from behind at a high rate of speed. As the motorcycle neared the patrol unit, it slowed down to the speed the patrol unit was going.

Deputies say the motorcycle was close enough to the deputy that he was able to see the clothing the rider was wearing. As the deputy approached 12th Avenue, the deputy switched lanes to take the 12th Avenue exit and the motorcycle driver accelerated past the deputy.

Officials say the rider was going at an estimated 100 mph. The deputy activated the patrol car lights and siren and a pursuit ensued.

According to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, the deputy chased the rider, who was speeding at 130 mph. Sheriff’s officials state Devante continued to speed, failed to stop for stop signs, and passed other vehicles over double yellow lines. He gained distance on the pursuing deputy but was not able to outrun Kings County Air Support Unit (Air1).

Deputies say Air1 tracked Devante as he rode into the parking lot of an apartment complex. The Tactical Flight Officer (TFO) relayed to responding deputies that Devante placed his motorcycle into a garage and entered a nearby apartment. Deputies along with officers from the Lemoore Police Department knocked on the door and ordered Devante to come out.

After a few minutes, sheriff’s officials states he answered the door wearing the same clothes which the deputy recognized, and he was placed into custody.

During an interview, deputies say Devante admitted to trailing the deputy and speeding up once the deputy switched lanes. Devante stated he had to use the restroom which was the reason why he was going too fast.

According to the Kings County Sheriff’s Office, Devante was booked into the Kings County Jail on suspicion of evading, fleeing in the opposite lane of traffic, exhibition of speed, and reckless driving.