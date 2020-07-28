Man gets probation for embezzling $14,000 in housing assistance program funds

FILE – In this March 22, 2019 file photo, an American flag flies outside the Department of Justice in Washington. The Justice Department has accused two Chinese hackers of stealing hundreds of millions of dollars of trade secrets from companies across the world and more recently targeting firms developing a vaccine for the coronavirus. Officials expected to discuss the indictment at a news conference Tuesday. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A Calaveras County man was sentenced in a Fresno court Tuesday for embezzling funding for a housing assistance program, according to the Department of Justice.

Raymond Cawthorne, 57, of Valley Springs, was sentenced to five years probation for embezzling funds from a federal rescue program that helps homeowners stay in their homes.

Officials say that between May 2015 and October 2016, Cawthorne embezzled over $14,000 belonging to the Keep Your Home California (KYHC) Program.

The program provides homeowners, who become unemployed, with temporary mortgage assistance so that they could avoid foreclosure and stay in their homes.

Participating homeowners became ineligible after they found new employment, officials say.

The program was part of a broader effort by the federal government to stabilize the nation’s housing market where states with the most distressed markets received federal monies to develop locally-tailored foreclosure prevention solutions.

Cawthorne previously paid $14,000 in restitution and forfeited another $14,000 as part of his sentence.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.