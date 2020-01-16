Man gets 21 months for conspiring to help Newman Police officer’s alleged killer flee

The US Attorney says the man is a Mexican national who was living in Merced illegally

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities on Wednesday sentenced a man accused of helping the alleged killer of Newman Police Cpl. Ronil Singh during a traffic stop in 2018, U.S Attorney McGregor W. Scott announced.

Erik Quiroz Razo, 28, a Mexican national living in Merced illegally, was sentenced to 21 months in prison for conspiring with others to assist Paulo Virgen Mendoza to flee from California to Mexico after he allegedly committed the killing.

“The murder of a police officer in the line of duty is an assault on the entire community. This defendant, a convicted felon and previously deported alien played a critical role in helping a man accused of killing a police officer to elude apprehension,” Scott said. “He disposed of the murder weapon, and he urged those close to him to not tell anyone about his activities. The successful prosecution of this defendant sends a message to the community that this behavior will not be tolerated.”

In September, a jury found Quiroz guilty, along with Paulo Virgen Mendoza’s brother, Conrado Virgen Mendoza, 34, a Mexican national living in Chowchilla illegally, Scott said.

The evidence at trial established that Quiroz helped Paulo Virgen Mendoza conceal the truck that he was driving at the time of Singh’s murder, Scott said.

The evidence also showed Quiroz assisted with disposing of the firearm used to kill the officer and lied to Stanislaus County Sheriff officers about Paulo’s whereabouts, Scott said.

Authorities say a court hearing for Mendoza has been scheduled for Tuesday where a sentencing date will be set for his involvement in the conspiracy to help his brother flee.

He faces a maximum penalty of five years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

