PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A stolen Kawasaki motorcycle was recovered in Porterville over the weekend, according to the city’s police department.

Officers say they responded to a home in the 600 block of W. Union Avenue on Saturday evening where they made contact with 33-year-old Roger Lee Taylor. Taylor was also found to have an active felony warrant and was determined to be a parolee at large. He was arrested without incident.

According to the police department, the stolen motorcycle was towed from the home and the owner was told about its discovery.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Porterville Police Department.