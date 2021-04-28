Man found with illegal drugs after speeding past deputy in Fresno County, sheriff’s office says

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was caught with illegal drugs after he drove past a deputy at reckless speeds near San Joaquin, according to the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 1:00 a.m. on Wednesday, the Sheriff’s Office says a Dodge Charger was caught speeding past a deputy at speeds as high as 105 miles per hour.

Once catching up, the deputy pulled the car over at Manning and Lassen avenues near San Joaquin and called for it to be towed away due to reckless driving.

While searching the driver, identified as 46-year-old Freddy Garcia, the deputy reportedly found a small bag of meth in his pocket.

During a search of the car, the Sheriff’s Office says the deputy found more meth, along with a scale. Deputies say a total amount of three-quarters of a pound of meth was found on Garcia and inside of his car.

Garcia was placed under arrest for possession of drugs for sale and booked in the Fresno County Jail. He spent five hours in custody before he was released after qualifying for $0 bail.