FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was found with a firearm and drugs after he led officers on a chase, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officials said that officers had been called out to the area of Willow and Butler avenues after someone reported a man was armed with a gun.

When officers arrived, they tried to speak with the suspect, but he reportedly ran away from them.

After a short chase, officers were able to catch up to the man and place him under arrest.

Investigators said he identified himself as a gang member and told officers he had a firearm hidden inside of a bag he was carrying.

While searching the bag, officers said they found a loaded gun, 67 grams of meth, a scale, and dozens of small ziplock bags.

The man was booked into the Fresno County Jail on several firearm and drug-related charges.

Authorities have not yet released the name of the man who was arrested.