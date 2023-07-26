TULARE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested after being found with child sexual abuse material after the Tulare Police Department received a tip that led to his arrest, says the Tulare Police Department on Wednesday.

According to detectives, the Federal Bureau of Investigation gave police a tip regarding suspected child pornography which possibly originated from the City of Tulare.

During the course of the investigation, detectives identified the location of the images within the city.

Detectives served a search warrant and say they located images of child pornography in 31-year-old Fernando Jimenez’s possession.

Police say Jimenez was arrested and booked into the South County Detention Facility on suspicion of possession of child pornography.