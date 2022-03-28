PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was arrested in Porterville after being found under the influence of a controlled substance, while also having a loaded revolver, according to police.

Police say that around 12:51 a.m. Sunday, officers were patrolling the 1000 block of East Cleveland Avenue when they say they came across Keith Gonzales, a 20-year-old from Visalia.

Officers say during their interaction they found that Gonzales had a concealed and loaded five-shot revolver on him.

Officers also say they noticed Gonzales displaying symptoms of being under the influence of a controlled substance. The officers administered several sobriety tests to Gonzales and determined he was under the influence of a controlled substance.

Gonzales was booked for being in possession of a concealed and loaded firearm in public and being under the influence of a controlled substance while in possession of a loaded firearm, according to officials.