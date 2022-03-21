FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Police say a man who was found stabbed in front of a southeast Fresno grocery store Monday is in stable condition.

Identified only as a man in his 30s, the man was discovered near Kings Canyon Road and Clovis Avenue around 7:00 a.m, according to police. He was taken to an area hospital and his condition was last listed as stable.

Officers say the victim isn’t cooperating with the police, and if anyone with information is asked to contact Fresno police at (559) 621-7000.