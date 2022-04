FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man found with a stab wound in central Fresno Tuesday morning is now in the hospital, according to police.

Officers say the stabbing victim was found at around 8:30 a.m. near Bond and Michigan avenues.

Authorities say the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office is taking over the investigation as they believe the man was stabbed at another location in the county.

The victim was taken to an area hospital and their condition is unknown, according to deputies.