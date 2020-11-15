Man found shot outside central Fresno home has died

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man who was shot outside of a central Fresno home while eating dinner on Friday night has died, according to Fresno Police.

Officers around 8:30 p.m. received multiple reports of a shooting in the area of Fruit and Weber avenues. Arriving officers found a man in his 50s on the front porch of a home suffering from a gunshot wound in his upper torso.

The victim and his roommate were sitting on the front porch eating dinner when shots were fired, Police said. Witnesses heard four to five shots ring out.

Police reported that the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition but had later died sometime Saturday.

Investigators do not have a description of the suspect.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Fresno Police.