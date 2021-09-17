Man found shot multiple times in Downtown Fresno

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)  — A man in his 30’s was found shot in Downtown Fresno early Friday morning, according to Fresno Police officers.

Officers said they responded around 4:00 a.m. to check the welfare of a man who appeared to be shot near Santa Clara and E street.

When officers arrived they said they found the man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, according to police.  

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com