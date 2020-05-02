Man found shot multiple times at northeast Fresno apartment complex

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was found shot multiple times at a northeast Fresno apartment complex late Friday night, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Officers responded to the Village at Ninth Apartments, located in the area of 1600 E. Bulldog Lane, just west of Cedar Avenue near the Fresno State campus, around 11:20 p.m. for a report of a shooting victim.

One victim, identified as a Latino man in his early 20s, was found suffering multiple gunshot wounds and was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, Police said. The victim could not provide a statement to law enforcement at the time due to his injuries.

Officers are checking the area for any witnesses and video of the incident.

