FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was found shot, leaning against a tree, in the Pinedale area of Fresno Thursday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say they found the man around 1:00 a.m. in northeast Fresno near Minarets and College avenues. Investigators say they found multiple shell casings in the area.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he is listed in critical, but stable condition. If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.