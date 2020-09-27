Man found shot inside vehicle at Lemoore gas station, prompts homicide investigation

LEMOORE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — A homicide investigation is underway in Lemoore on Sunday after officers found a man who had been shot sitting in a car at a gas station.

Officers at 2:04 a.m. received a report of a man bleeding inside a vehicle parked at a 7-Eleven in the northeast corner of 18th Avenue and Hanford-Armona Road, said Sgt. John Henderson. Arriving officers found that the victim had been shot.

Emergency medical aid was given to the man but he was later pronounced dead.

The incident is under investigation and anyone with information is urged to contact Lemoore Police at 559-924-5333.

