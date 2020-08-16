2 arrested in connection to North Fork homicide

(Left to Right) Serenia Christine Sanchez, 24, and Jacob Raymond Fonseica, 30 (Courtesy of Madera County Corrections)

NORTH FORK, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) — Two people were arrested in connection with a Saturday night homicide in North Fork, according to the Madera County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies received multiple reports of a shooting victim at a home on Willow Creek Drive near Church Street around 7:30 p.m, said spokeswoman Sarah Jackson. Arriving deputies found a 20-year-old man dead in the yard.

Jacob Raymond Fonseica, 30, from Fresno, was booked on a murder charge and Serena Christine Sanchez, 24, from North Fork, was booked on charges of murder and accessory to murder.

Both are held at the Madera County Jail on $1 million bail.

