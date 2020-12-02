Man found shot at southeast Fresno gas station

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The Fresno Police Department is investigating a shooting in southeast Fresno early Wednesday morning.

The shooting happened around 4:30 a.m. near Shields and Clovis avenue.

A witness said a man was found shot at the Valero gas station. It’s unknown if the victim was shot at the Valero or taken to the location for help.

The victim was transported to the hospital, and their condition is unknown.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned on-air and online for more information.

If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.