Man found shot at southeast Fresno gas station has died

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The man found shot at a southeast Fresno gas station early Wednesday morning has died.

The shooting was reported around 4:30 a.m. in the area of Shields and Clovis avenues.

A witness told officers that a man was found shot at the Valero gas station, Police said. It was unknown whether the victim was shot at the gas station or went there for help.

The victim, identified by the Coroner’s Office as Saul Velazco, 37, was taken to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Fresno Police at 559-621-7000.