FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/ KGPE) – A man laying down on the sidewalk was found to be deceased in Central Fresno, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say they were dispatched to the 400 block of North Fulton St. on Saturday around 12:30 a.m. for a man lying on the sidewalk.

When officers arrived, the 70-year-old victim was suffering from a gunshot wound.

The man was rushed to Community Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

Fresno homicide detectives say they learned that the deceased male was a member of the homeless community in the area of Van Ness Blvd. and the Highway 180 overpassed.

According to detectives, the victim was last seen at the intersection of Belmont Ave. and Van Ness Ave. prior to when the shooting happened.

Detectives are asking the public for information regarding the homicide to reach out to the Fresno Police Department.