FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno homicide detectives are investigating after a man was found injured and later died Tuesday morning, according to the Fresno Police Department.

Police say they got a call just before 2:00 a.m. near Clinton and Brawley avenues about an injured man hunched over near a dumpster. When officers arrived they found the man with injuries to his upper body.

The man was taken to a local hospital where he later died from his injuries. If you have any information contact the Fresno Police Department at (559) 621-7000.