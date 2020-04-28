Man found hiding in clothing rack after breaking into store, snatching jewelry, police say

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Police say a man smashed the front door of Bethlehem Center, a thrift store in Visalia, before being found hiding in a clothing rack with a backpack full of jewelry early Tuesday morning.

Khamvone Phaphon, 41, was arrested by officers.

Police say the jewelry in his backpack was discovered to have come from a display case in the business.

Phaphon is on probation for burglary and according to police. He was booked on charges of commercial burglary and burglary during a state of emergency.

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Sunday Service
Best of the Valley
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know