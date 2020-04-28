Man found hiding in clothing rack after breaking into store, snatching jewelry, police say

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) – Police say a man smashed the front door of Bethlehem Center, a thrift store in Visalia, before being found hiding in a clothing rack with a backpack full of jewelry early Tuesday morning.

Khamvone Phaphon, 41, was arrested by officers.

Police say the jewelry in his backpack was discovered to have come from a display case in the business.

Phaphon is on probation for burglary and according to police. He was booked on charges of commercial burglary and burglary during a state of emergency.

