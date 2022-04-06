FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was found guilty of attempted aggravated sexual assault that occurred in Yosemite National Park, according to Department of Justice officials.

According to evidence presented in the trial, on April 14, 2020, 31-year-old Charles Porter entered the victim’s cabin in employee housing at night while the victim was sleeping. Porter then began sexually assaulting the victim, according to the Department of Justice.

The victim fought back and, during the struggle, the victim was able to reach the door in his one-room cabin to call for help. Neighbors responded and were able to physically remove Porter according to officials.

According to officials, Porter was working for Aramark in Yosemite Valley.

After a three-day trial, a jury found Porter guilty of attempted aggravated sexual abuse, abusive sexual contact, assault with intent to commit aggravated sexual abuse, assault with intent to commit abusive sexual contact, and assault by striking or wounding, according to officials.

Porter is scheduled to be sentenced on July 8th and could face a penalty of life in prison, and a $250,000 fine, according to officials.

Aramark officials have been contacted for a statement in response.