FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been found guilty of sexually assaulting his roommate in Yosemite National Park, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

On Wednesday, a jury found 52-year-old Ramonchito Racion of Merced guilty of one count of attempted sexual abuse and one count of abusive contact.

Officials said Racion had been working as a cook in Yosemite National Park when he sexually assaulted his sleeping roommate in the summer of 2019.

Racion is scheduled to be sentenced by a judge on January 20, 2023.

He will face the maximum penalty of life in prison and a $250,000 fine.