CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man has been convicted of murder after he shot and killed two people inside a bar last year, according to the Clovis Police Department.

On Tuesday, officials announced that Eddie Cordero was found guilty on two counts of first-degree murder for killing 27-year-old Merehildo Luna and 21-year-old Andres Sanchez at the Palace Bar on May 22, 2021.

Just before 2:00 a.m. that day, officers rushed to the bar after several people called 911 to report a shooting had just broken out inside of the business.

Officers arrived at the bar within minutes and found Luna and Sanchez suffering from gunshot wounds. Both men were later pronounced dead from their injuries.

The Clovis Police Department taped off the Palace Bar following a fatal double-shooting on Saturday, May 22. (Photo: Clovis Police)

A third man, identified as an employee of the bar, was also shot and had his injuries treated at a local hospital.

During an investigation, officials from the Fresno Police Department said they learned that Cordero and the group he was hanging out with had been kicked out of the bar following an argument.

A short time later, investigators said Cordero walked back into the bar and began shooting, hitting Luna and Sanchez.

After the shooting, Cordero reportedly tried to escape arrest by leaving the state, but he was found and taken into custody by police in Arizona on May 31, 2021.

Cordero is scheduled to be sentenced on September 14.