Man found dead with “significant injuries” to his face identified by Porterville police

Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PORTERVILLE, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Porterville police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead with significant injuries to his face.

Police said they responded to the north bank of the Tule River, just west of the Plano Street Bridge Monday morning around 7:30 a.m. Investigators found Tongtaem Ratsakhy, 46, unresponsive on the ground.

Ratsakhys’s death is being investigated as a potential homicide and the investigation is ongoing, according to police. Several people within the surrounding area were interviewed.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Detective L. Torres of the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com