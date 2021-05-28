Man found dead with “significant injuries” to his face identified by Porterville police

PORTERVILLE, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Porterville police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead with significant injuries to his face.

Police said they responded to the north bank of the Tule River, just west of the Plano Street Bridge Monday morning around 7:30 a.m. Investigators found Tongtaem Ratsakhy, 46, unresponsive on the ground.

Ratsakhys’s death is being investigated as a potential homicide and the investigation is ongoing, according to police. Several people within the surrounding area were interviewed.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Detective L. Torres of the Porterville Police Department at (559) 782-7400.