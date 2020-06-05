Man found dead on Kingsburg road was shot, detectives reveal

KINGSBURG, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Authorities revealed further information on Friday, on the death of a man who was found dead lying on the road in Kingsburg in early May.

Gary Banks, 30, was found dead, lying in the road near Clarkson and 12th avenues on May 11.

Detectives with the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office say an autopsy showed Banks had been suffering from a gunshot wound after also being struck by multiple vehicles.

RELATED: Man found dead on Kingsburg road deemed ‘suspicious’

Detectives say they continue to piece together events leading up to his death and are requesting to speak with anyone who may have heard gunshots in the area.

