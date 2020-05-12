Man found dead on Kingsburg road deemed ‘suspicious’

KINGSBURG, California (KSEE/KGPE) — The death of a man found in the road in the Kingsburg area on Monday morning has been deemed suspicious, the Fresno County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

The victim was identified as Gary Banks, 30, of Kingsburg.

Banks was found near Clarkson and 12th Ave., according to deputies.

According to Fresno County Sheriff’s spokesman Tony Botti, the Sheriff’s Office Homicide Unit is now taking over the investigation.

No other information was immediately available.

