Man found dead in Visalia motel room

VISALIA, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Visalia Police are investigating a man’s death at the Majestic Inn Friday morning.

Police responded to the motel around 6:30 A.M. for reports of a disturbance and a shooting victim. When officers arrived they say they found a man dead in one of the rooms.

Police will not be identifying the man until his family has been notified of his death.

Anyone with information contact Detective Martinez at 559-713-4156.