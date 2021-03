TULARE COUNTY, California (KSEE/KGPE) — A man was found dead in a car in Tulare County Sunday night in the town of Plainview.

Deputies said they responded around 7:15 p.m. to the 19000 block of Vista in Plainview for a man found dead in a car. Detectives are investigating whether or not foul play was involved.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.