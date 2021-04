ORANGE COVE, California (KSEE/KGPE) – The man found dead in an Orange Cove orchard on Monday was identified by the Fresno County Coroner’s Office.

According to the Coroner’s Office, the man was 42-year-old Adam Delbosque of Orange Cove. A cause of death is yet to be established. Toxicology tests are still to be returned.

Fresno County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate what is described as a questionable death.