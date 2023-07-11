DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A man was found dead in the front yard of a Dinuba home on Tuesday in what investigators describe as suspicious circumstances, according to the Dinuba Police Department.

Officers say they responded to a home in the area of South California Street and East Elizabeth Way for a report of an unresponsive man lying in the front yard of a home. They arrived to find that the man was dead and had suffered wounds to the upper body.

No suspect information has been released at this time as investigators say they are still working to determine if a crime has occurred.

The identity of the man found has not been officially released.