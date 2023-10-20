SULTANA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office says they are investigating after a man was found dead Friday morning.

Deputies say they responded to the 10300 block of Avenue 416 in Sultana near Road 104 and Avenue 416 around 7:22 a.m. Officials say they found a man dead in the bed of a pickup truck.

Detectives are on the scene investigating to determine how the man died. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tulare County Sheriff’s Office at 559-733-6218.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned on-air and online for more information.