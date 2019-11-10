Man flips car, crashing into a Fresno business. Police say this is his second DUI in 6 months

FRESNO, California (KGPE) – Fresno Police are investigating an alleged DUI crash Saturday that ended by crashing into a building.

It happened around 4:30 p.m. at Belmont and Millbrook avenues, according to Lt. Tim Tietjen.

Salvador Marquez, 53, is accused of drunk driving, hitting another driver, flipping his car and crashing into an occupied business.

Car flipped onto the sidewalk at Millbrook and Belmont. Looks like it hit the building. Witnesses say a drunk driver hit another car, crashed and took off running. pic.twitter.com/2gGqbH0YyJ — A.J. Kato (@AJKatoTV) November 10, 2019

The driver he hit was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and is going to be OK. No one inside the business was injured.

A gas line was also hit, so Pacific Gas & Electric Co. was called out to shut off gas in the area.

Police say this is his second DUI in 6 months. Marquez will be booked into Fresno County Jail.

Salvado Marquez, 53

For local, national, and breaking news, and to get weather alerts, download our FREE mobile app from the Apple App Store or the Google Play Store.